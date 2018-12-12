Manu Lecomte: Scores 20 points

Lecomte tallied 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists in the win Monday over the Skyforce.

Agua Caliente took advantage of a depleted Skyforce bench, mixing in a variety of guards throughout the game to tax the stamina of their opponent. The end result saw three members of the Caliente backcourt score in the double-digits, including Lecomte, who had been averaging just over 10 points through 14 games this season.