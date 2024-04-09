Pereira became a free agent Tuesday after his second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Rather than re-signing Pereira for the rest of the season, the Grizzlies have opted to fill the rookie forward's spot on the roster with wing Jack White, who inked a 10-day deal with the club Tuesday. With injuries having ravaged the Memphis roster, Pereira was able to get frequent playing time over the course of his two 10-day deals with the Grizzlies, averaging 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.7 three-pointers, 0.6 blocks and 0.3 assists in 17.4 minutes across seven games.