Gasol officially announced his retirement from basketball Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gasol spent 10 full seasons in Memphis to begin his NBA career before being traded to the Raptors during the 2018-19 season. He finished as the Grizzlies' franchise leader in field goals made, rebounds, blocked shots and minutes played en route to three All-Star nods, one All-NBA First Team selection (2014-15) and a Defensive Player of the Year award (2012-13). Gasol won the NBA Finals in 2018-19 with the Raptors, who were led by Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam, and ended his NBA career with the Lakers before playing two years in Spain. Gasol was also a standout on the world stage, winning back-to-back Olympic Silver medals (2008 and 2012) while representing Spain with his brother, Pau Gasol.