Marcin Gortat: Retires after 12 seasons
Gortat has retired from the NBA on Sunday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
The Polish officially called it quits Sunday after a solid 12-year campaign, as he concluded averaging 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Gortat, who was originally drafted by the Suns in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft, spent time with the Magic, Raptors, Suns, Wizards and Clippers throughout his NBA career. The center enjoyed the best season of his tenure during the 2011-12 campaign with Phoenix, where he averaged a career-best 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds across 66 games played.
