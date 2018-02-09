Belinelli is finalizing a buyout agreement with the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

The Hawks couldn't find a new home for Belinelli before Thursday's trade deadline and will now opt to buyout the veteran's contract. There are several contenders reportedly interested in bringing the shooting guard on for the remainder of the season. In 52 games with the Hawks this season, Belinelli averaged 11.4 points (shooting 41.0 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from behind the arc), 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in slightly over 23 minutes per game.