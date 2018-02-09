Marco Belinelli: Finalizing buyout with Hawks
Belinelli is finalizing a buyout agreement with the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
The Hawks couldn't find a new home for Belinelli before Thursday's trade deadline and will now opt to buyout the veteran's contract. There are several contenders reportedly interested in bringing the shooting guard on for the remainder of the season. In 52 games with the Hawks this season, Belinelli averaged 11.4 points (shooting 41.0 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from behind the arc), 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in slightly over 23 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will rejoin team Friday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Not traveling with team to Orlando•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Contributes 15 points off bench•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Having trouble finding minutes•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...