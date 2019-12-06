Marcus Allen: Logs 15 points in win
Allen scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 Pt) to go with four assists, two rebounds and a steal in Wednesday's win over Grand Rapids.
Making his longest appearance on the court this season (23 minutes), Allen made it count while reaching season-highs of 15 points and four assists. He's made his mark in all nine games thus far.
