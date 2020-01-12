Marcus Allen: Posts 15 points in loss
Allen tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and a steal during Wednesday's loss to Iowa.
Making his fifth start of the season, Allen made it count by reaching double figures (15 points). The 25-year-old is averaging 6.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
