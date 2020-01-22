Marcus Allen: Scores 18 off bench
Allen posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and a steal during Monday's loss at Delaware.
Allen came off the bench hot, setting season-highs in both points (18) and rebounds (five). Unfortunately, the Lakers fell short once again. The 25-year-old is averaging seven points per game this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...