Play

Allen posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and a steal during Monday's loss at Delaware.

Allen came off the bench hot, setting season-highs in both points (18) and rebounds (five). Unfortunately, the Lakers fell short once again. The 25-year-old is averaging seven points per game this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories