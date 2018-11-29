Marcus Allen: Starts, score 13 in win
Allen produced 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wednesday's home win over the Texas Legends.
Allen while efficient from the field while also not committing a turnover. Wednesday was Allen's fourth start, as the Lakers are experimenting with lineups to break up their losing ways. The change worked on Wednesday. South Bay will now travel to Memphis for Saturday's matchup with the Hustle.
