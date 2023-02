Burk tallied six points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two steals in 14 minutes Wednesday against Stockton.

Burk didn't have much of an impact on the offensive end, but he ended the night tied for the team lead in steals with two. He continues to struggle to find carve out a role in the rotation behind Jared Butler, Chasson Randle, Kellan Grady and Bryce Wills.