Burk recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes Tuesday against Raptors 905.

Burk drained a pair of triples and was one of five players on his squad to end the night with a steal. He's averaging 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 14 regular-season appearances.