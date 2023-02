Burk totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one assist and one block in seven minutes Wednesday against Greensboro.

Burk made his first appearance of the regular season, though he doesn't appear to have much of a role within his team's rotation at this time. He's currently sitting behind the likes of Chasson Randle, Jared Butler, Trevon Duval and Kellan Grady on the depth chart.