Burk totaled 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes Thursday against the Charge.

Burk scored 12 of his 19 points from long range in this one, which is a positive sign after he went 2-for-10 from three in his previous matchup. He's now put up double figures in three of his last four appearances after totaling nine points or fewer in his first five games of March.