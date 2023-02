Burk recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 19 minutes Tuesday against Windy City.

Burk posted double digits in the scoring column for the first time in six regular-season contests. He's also logged 16 and 19 minutes in his last two appearances after averaging only 10.5 minutes through his first four games.