Burk finished Sunday's game against Fort Wayne with 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Burk shouldered his heaviest workload of the regular season and made it count by putting up double-figure scoring for the second time in three games. He was feeling it from downtown in this one, scoring 12 of his 17 points from deep while also grabbing a season-high four rebounds in the win.