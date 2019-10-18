Marcus Derrickson: Gets waived by Atlanta
Derrickson was waived by the Hawks on Friday.
Derrickson signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks in early August. He'll likely be joining the Erie BayHawks of the G League following his waiving.
