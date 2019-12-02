Derrickson finished with 13 points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes in Saturday's loss to Canton.

Derrickson had seen decreasing time over the past several games, but he played a big role Saturday against the Charge. The 23-year-old is now averaging 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game over the first nine contests.