Marcus Derrickson: Notches double-double in win
Derrickson recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Capital City.
The 23-year-old managed to record his second double-double of the season Wednesday as the Skyhawks handily beat the Go-Go. Derrickson is now averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.
