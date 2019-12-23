Marcus Derrickson: Paces team in scoring
Derrickson finished with 27 points (12-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Iowa.
Derrickson finished with his second-highest point total of the season as he has been one of the most productive players for the Skyhawks this season. He is averaging 14.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game through the first 17 games.
