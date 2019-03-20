Derrickson posted nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 113-108 loss Monday to Santa Cruz.

Arguably one of the most anonymous two-way players in the G League at the moment, Derrickson continues to see about 27 minutes a night, averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32 games with Santa Cruz this season.