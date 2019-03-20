Marcus Derrickson: Plays 27 minutes Monday
Derrickson posted nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 113-108 loss Monday to Santa Cruz.
Arguably one of the most anonymous two-way players in the G League at the moment, Derrickson continues to see about 27 minutes a night, averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32 games with Santa Cruz this season.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.