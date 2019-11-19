Marcus Derrickson: Posts double-double Monday
Derrickson recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3 Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes in Monday's win against Fort Wayne.
Derrickson led the way among the starting five by shooting 58.3 percent from the floor en route to a double-double. The 23-year-old has averaged 15 points and 6.3 rebounds over the first four games of the year.
More News
-
Marcus Derrickson: Gets waived by Atlanta•
-
Hawks' Marcus Derrickson: Inks deal with Atlanta•
-
Marcus Derrickson: Plays 27 minutes Monday•
-
Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Perfect from line for G League club•
-
Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Returns from G League•
-
Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Recalled from Santa Cruz•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...