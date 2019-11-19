Derrickson recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3 Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes in Monday's win against Fort Wayne.

Derrickson led the way among the starting five by shooting 58.3 percent from the floor en route to a double-double. The 23-year-old has averaged 15 points and 6.3 rebounds over the first four games of the year.