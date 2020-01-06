Derrickson had 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Lakeland.

Derrickson was held scoreless in Thursday's loss to Westchester, but he bounced back by leading the Skyhawks in scoring Sunday. The 23-year-old is averaging 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.