Marcus Derrickson: Productive in win
Derrickson had 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Lakeland.
Derrickson was held scoreless in Thursday's loss to Westchester, but he bounced back by leading the Skyhawks in scoring Sunday. The 23-year-old is averaging 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...