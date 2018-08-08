Marcus Eriksson: Staying in Spain in 2018-19
Eriksson re-signed with Gran Canaria of the Spanish League on Wednesday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.
Eriksson will remain overseas for the third straight season after getting selected by the Hawks in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft. The swingman averaged 12.8 points in 22.1 minutes per game and shot 47.5 percent from three-point range in his 37 games between Spanish League and EuroCup play.
More News
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...