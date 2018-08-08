Eriksson re-signed with Gran Canaria of the Spanish League on Wednesday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

Eriksson will remain overseas for the third straight season after getting selected by the Hawks in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft. The swingman averaged 12.8 points in 22.1 minutes per game and shot 47.5 percent from three-point range in his 37 games between Spanish League and EuroCup play.