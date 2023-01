Garrett secured 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block over 34 minutes of Sunday's 126-123 loss to the 905.

Garrett provided a steady hand for the Skyforce, playing complementary basketball and taking just six shots while avoiding turning the ball over. in nine appearances, Garrett has averaged 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds across 26.2 minutes.