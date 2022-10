The Heat waived Garrett (wrist) on Wednesday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Garrett appeared in 12 games as a rookie with the Heat last season and averaged 1.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest. He was diagnosed Tuesday with a fractured right wrist and was expected to miss the first few weeks of the season, which likely was a factor in the Heat's decision to cut him. Miami now has one two-way slot available to them with Garrett out of the picture.