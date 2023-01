Garrett registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 129-110 win over Santa Cruz.

Garrett saw 30-plus minutes for just the second time in eight regular-season appearances but failed to make much of an impact Friday. With Dru Smith now on a two-way deal with Brooklyn, Garrett should be a mainstay in the starting five assuming his performance remains steady.