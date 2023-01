Garrett collected six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes of Saturday's 99-95 loss to Ontario

Garrett showed some rust in his return from a fractured wrist, missing all three of his free throw attempts and scoring just six points. Considering the lengthy absence, Garrett will continue to be eased into action and should not be expected to see a full allotment of minutes until he is fully up to speed.