Garrett secured 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes of Wednesday's 130-95 loss to Long Island.

Garrett drew the start Wednesday with Jamal Cain and Jamaree Bouyea up with the team's NBA affiliate Miami Heat, but he failed to make a large impact on the contest. His 10 points tied for the second-best output amongst starters but he was unable to contribute in any peripheral categories.