Garrett (wrist) did not take the floor in Saturday's 123-105 loss to the Wolves.

Garrett suffered a fractured wrist in early October and was set to miss at least four weeks due to the injury and forcing him to miss the Skyforce's season opener. While Garrett is approaching the four-week mark, there has been no updates on his status. His next opportunity to take the floor will come on Sunday in a rematch with the Wolves.