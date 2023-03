Garett (wrist) logged eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3PT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 16 minutes of Saturday's 116-88 win over the Hustle.

Garrett missed the opening half of the back-to-back set Friday with a wrist injury but was able to suit up for the season finale Saturday. In 29 regular season appearances, Garrett averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 22.6 minutes.