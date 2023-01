Garrett logged 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes of Saturday's 124-110 win over the Vipers.

Garrett received the spot start with Jamaree Bouyea (back) sidelined for the contest. Although he received just 20 minutes of action, he managed to hit double-digits in the points column.