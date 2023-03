Garrett logged four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 20 minutes of Tuesday's 107-99 win over the Blue.

Garrett shot a poor 25 percent from the field but managed to contribute in other categories, leading Sioux Falls reserves in rebounds, assists and steals. In 20 regular-season appearances, he has averaged 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 24.3 minutes.