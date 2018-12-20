Marcus Georges-Hunt: Has knee surgery
Georges-Hunt will miss extended time as he recovers from knee surgery, per the Maine Red Claws' Instagram account.
MGH had played in nine games for Crustacean Nation this season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 36 minutes per contest. Very little has been reported about the injury and the time needed for a full recovery.
