Georges-Hunt did not play in Tuesday's contest against the Stars due to a knee injury.

Georges-Hunt had played 16 minutes in their most recent game prior to Tuesday so it's not exactly clear how serious the injury may be. The Red Claws will have two games this week to see if Georges-Hunt can return to the court; first against the Windy City Bulls on Thursday and then a Saturday contest against Capital City Go-Go.

More News
Our Latest Stories