Georges-Hunt has fully recovered from a torn meniscus suffered last season and will work out for multiple NBA teams later in August, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Georges-Hunt appeared in just nine G League contests before suffering the injury, averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists in 35.5 minutes. Since going undrafted in 2016 out of Georgia Tech, he's appeared in 47 NBA games between the Magic and Wolves. The 25-year-old will look to prove his worth by working out for several organizations before the beginning of training camp.