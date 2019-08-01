Marcus Georges-Hunt: Recovered, will work out for teams
Georges-Hunt has fully recovered from a torn meniscus suffered last season and will work out for multiple NBA teams later in August, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Georges-Hunt appeared in just nine G League contests before suffering the injury, averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists in 35.5 minutes. Since going undrafted in 2016 out of Georgia Tech, he's appeared in 47 NBA games between the Magic and Wolves. The 25-year-old will look to prove his worth by working out for several organizations before the beginning of training camp.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...