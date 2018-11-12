Marcus Georges-Hunt: Scores 17 in loss to Mad Ants
Georges-Hunt supplied 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 133-105 road loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
The 6'6" small forward delivered an efficient stat line for Crustacean Nation, but he and his other teammates will need to hit the boards harder if they want to reverse their 1-3 record. Lacking a player over 6'8", every Red Claw must get busy in the paint if they want to avoid losses like this. Maine was out-rebounded 48 to 34 by Fort Wayne. The efficient shooting from MGH was a nice improvement for the forward who is shooting a rough 37 percent through four games.
