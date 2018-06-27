Marcus Georges-Hunt: Set for unrestricted free agency
Georges-Hunt wasn't extended a qualifying offer and is set to become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Georges-Hunt played in a career-high 42 games with Minnesota this past season, but averaged just 5.3 minutes and was only a minor contributor. The Timberwolves added fellow wings Josh Okogie and Kieta Bates-Diop in last week's draft and will likely be looking to add some additional help once free agency opens July 1, so Georges-Hunt becomes expendable. He'll be free to sign anywhere he pleases, though he's not promised a guaranteed deal and could have to perform well during training camp to make a final roster elsewhere.
