Marcus Georges-Hunt: Waived by Boston
Georges-Hunt was waived by the Celtics on Saturday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Hunt appeared in 42 games for the Timberwolves last season, playing 224 minutes. He was ultimately a longshot to make the deep Celtics roster, but could end up in the G-League with the Maine Red Claws.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Joining Celtics for Camp•
-
Marcus Georges-Hunt: Set for unrestricted free agency•
-
Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Scores 11 points in 14 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Out with illness Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Scores 12 points in Saturday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Getting small role off bench•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...