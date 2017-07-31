Georges-Hunt was waived Monday by the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Georges-Hunt originally signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Magic back in April, but even after closing out last season with the team, it was a long shot that he'd make the team's final roster for 2017-18. Georges-Hunt appeared in 45 G League contests, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in that time while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc. It's likely he ends up in the G League once again, where he should be able to see plenty of playing time.

