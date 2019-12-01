Marcus Graves: Dishes 10 assists in win
Graves scored eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) while tallying 10 assists and four steals in Saturday's victory over Iowa.
Graves logged a season-high 39 minutes in the win. The undrafted rookie has struggled from the field this season (29.2 FG%) but has contributed 3.8 assists per contest despite averaging less than 20 minutes per game.
