Marcus Graves: Dishes six assists Friday

Graves scored nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and tallied six assists in a G League win over Memphis on Friday.

Graves started at point guard and logged 28 minutes in the win. The undrafted rookie snapped a five-game streak of scoring double-digit points, though he made exactly 4-of-10 shots from the field for the third time in his last four games.

