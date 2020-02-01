Marcus Graves: Dishes six assists Friday
Graves scored nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and tallied six assists in a G League win over Memphis on Friday.
Graves started at point guard and logged 28 minutes in the win. The undrafted rookie snapped a five-game streak of scoring double-digit points, though he made exactly 4-of-10 shots from the field for the third time in his last four games.
