Graves managed seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 104-88 loss to Oklahoma City.

Graves set season highs in points, rebounds and assists en route to his best performance of the campaign. The 27-year-old has played over 20 minutes just twice across the first five games of the season, but he may see increased playing time after his strong performance against the Blue.