Marcus Graves: Heads to Stockton at 17th overall

The Stockton Kings selected Graves 17th overall in the 2019 G League Draft.

Graves posted his best collegiate campaign with Sacramento State by a longshot in 2018-19, notching 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals per games as a senior. He also improved his game beyond the arc in his fourth year, converting 38.8 percent from three after a previous best of 27.8 percent from deep.