Graves (calf) mustered two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 100-94 loss to the Blue.

Graves, who'd been battling a calf injury, made his first appearance since Feb. 8. He struggled to find any rhythm with his shot, but he still played 19 minutes, which suggests he won't face any limitations over the final weeks of the regular season.