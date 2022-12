Graves (personal) notched two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in five minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to South Bay.

Graves was limited to just five minutes during his first appearance since Nov. 28 after a brief absence due to personal reasons. Coming into the contest, the 26-year-old was averaging 6.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game.