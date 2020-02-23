Play

Marcus Graves: Registers double-double in win

Graves tallied 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and 10 assists in Saturday's win over Santa Cruz.

Graves started at point guard and logged 34 minutes in the victory, his highest total since Jan. 26. The double-double was his first of the season.

