Graves posted 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 110-95 win over Oklahoma City.

Graves struggled from the field but still scored a season-high 10 points. Across six appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 3.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game.