Graves notched 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 110-107 loss to the Vipers.

Graves scored in double figures for the ninth time this season. Across 25 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 6.4 points on 35.5 percent shooting.