Graves mustered 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 109-90 win over Greensboro in the G League Showcase.

After scoring just eight total points over his previous three contests, Graves' double-digit effort off the bench Thursday was a welcome sight. He also dished out at least five assists for the seventh time this season.