Marcus Graves: Tallies 10 points Friday

Graves scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3 Pt) in a win over Stockton on Friday.

Graves finished with double-digit points for only the second time this season and added three rebounds and three assists. The undrafted rookie has struggled in his first G League campaign, averaging 4.8 points on 36 percent shooting from the field.

